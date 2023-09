1 Growth Stock Down 46% to Buy Right Now

It hasn't been a smooth ride for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) in recent years. From their mid-March 2020 low to their all-time high in November 2021, the shares skyrocketed nearly 1,600%. But a general risk-off sentiment from investors in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking stance seriously crushed the stock in the first half of 2022. Although shares of this footwear business have recovered nicely in the past 15 months, they are still 46% off their peak price. Even more alarming, Crocs hasn't benefited from the broader market's rally in 2023, actually losing money for investors this year. But there are lots of reasons to be optimistic. Continue reading to understand why Crocs is a top beaten-down growth stock to buy right now . Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel