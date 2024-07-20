|
20.07.2024 17:41:00
1 Growth Stock Down 47% to Buy Right Now
Whenever it looks like a company is too huge to be challenged, there will always be a smart entrepreneur who will find the niches that aren't being met and crack them open. That's what's been happening with coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). It can't really compete with giant Starbucks, but instead, it's found a way to connect with its customers with its own culture and set of rules, and it's taking off.Investors had high hopes for Dutch Bros when it went public in 2021 at a time of unprecedented initial public offering (IPO) activity and wild investor sentiment. That bull market popped, and many hot stocks have dropped into bargain territory. Here's why you might want to add Dutch Bros stock to your buy list.Dutch Bros isn't trying to become the next Starbucks. It's actually been around for 30 years as a small chain, and over that time, it's developed a distinct identity with a focus on friendly "broistas" and a chill, fun atmosphere. However, along with that, it's serious about speed and customer service, and broistas often walk through the drive-thru lanes taking orders (with a smile). It's also cheaper than Starbucks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!