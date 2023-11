1 Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy Right Now

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), the maker of those popular foam clogs, reported revenue of more than $1 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. Both headline figures were up about 6% year over year, a notable slowdown from previous quarters.In fact, in each of the last 12 quarters (besides Q3 2023), this shoe business registered double-digit revenue growth, a stellar run. I think that track record still makes Crocs a growth stock.Nonetheless, its shares are down 48% from their all-time high. Investors shouldn't panic, though. This is a company that should be on your radar as a potential buying opportunity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel