1 Growth Stock Down 50% to Buy on the Dip

Although many growth stocks have recovered since last year, some continue to lag the broader market. That's the case with Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y), a leading Netherlands-based fintech company whose shares have plunged by 50% over the trailing 12 months. Adyen's stock recently fell after the release of its financial results for the first six months of the year.However, although the market isn't appreciating Adyen right now, there are excellent reasons to buy the company's shares, especially while they remain down. Let's find out why Adyen is a top fintech stock to buy and hold. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel