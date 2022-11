1 Growth Stock Down 50% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not often that the stock of a business that is growing at a 50% annual rate itself drops by 50% in less than a year, but that's exactly where Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its stock are right now . The stock got hit by several different factors, resulting in it nearly being cut in half since the start of the year. But even through challenges that directly impacted manufacturing at the electric vehicle (EV) leader, Tesla managed to keep growing production volumes and revenue at a 50% annual rate so far in 2022. That discrepancy between the direction of the stock versus the business makes Tesla a potential investment worth researching further right now. It's pretty clear how and why Tesla's business is growing at such a fast pace. Market demand for EVs is global, and Tesla has the first-mover advantage. It is generating massive amounts of cash and reinvesting it to further grow the business. Tesla opened two new plants this year and grew the annual production capacity of its factory in Shanghai, China, to more than 1 million vehicles. Continue reading