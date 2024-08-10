|
10.08.2024 17:11:00
1 Growth Stock Down 50% to Buy Right Now
Restaurant stocks plunged recently after reports warned that people might not be spending as much as they usually do at their favorite restaurants. But what about where they get their morning caffeine fix? Coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is down 10% over the past month and 50% from its highs. The market didn't love its most recent update, but investors should take the long view. Here's why Dutch Bros could be a top long-term buy.Dutch Bros has more than 900 stores as of the end of the second quarter, including 36 that it opened in the quarter. It's expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 165 new stores this year, and it envisions up to 4,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
