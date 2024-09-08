|
08.09.2024 13:12:00
1 Growth Stock Down 50% to Buy Right Now
Giving credit where it's due, Citi analyst Paul Lejuez saw it coming a mile away. He downgraded Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) in July on concerns that "the overall product assortment lacks cohesion, is not compelling/exciting to the consumer and feels disjointed." He added that "younger brands present additional risk to [Lululemon's] sales and margin."Just as predicted, the fitness apparel brand's second-quarter results were crimped by a "product plan that introduced less newness," leading to sales that fell short of analysts' estimates.The company's management team is still optimistic about the future, of course, even as it lowered full-year revenue and earnings guidance. As CEO Calvin McDonald explained during the second-quarter earnings conference call: "For 2025, we are fast-tracking several new styles within performance shorts, tops, and tracksuits." He added that the company "will begin to see the benefits of these strategies over the upcoming quarters and return to our historical levels of newness no later than spring 2025."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,80
|-15,63%