1 Growth Stock Down 51% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Founded just 15 years ago, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has already changed the world and grown to impressive scale. On the other hand, the company's stock has seen some turbulent trading and now trades down roughly 27% from market close on the day of its late 2020 initial public offering and 51% from its all-time high. While the stock could continue to face volatility in the near term, I believe Airbnb offers an attractive risk-reward profile for long-term investors at current prices. If you're on the hunt for reasonably valued growth stocks capable of delivering fantastic returns, read on to see why taking a buy-and-hold approach with Airbnb would be a smart move right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading