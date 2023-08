1 Growth Stock Down 51% to Buy Right Now

It's curious. While analysts are firmly bullish on cosmetics outfit Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL), investors aren't. Its shares are down by more than half from their early 2022 high -- and touched another new 52-week low late last month. The company is not careening off a cliff. It's just that nothing seems to be working firmly in its favor. The relative lack of tourist travel from China has been a particular sore spot.However, the market's been so excessively bearish about Estee Lauder that the stock may now be ripe for an unexpected rebound.It's typically categorized as a cosmetics company, but that description doesn't quite do Estee Lauder justice. It would be more accurate to describe it as a total skincare outfit, with products and brands well beyond Lauder's glamour looks. NIOD (skincare), Bumble and bumble (hair products), and Aramis (fragrances) are just some of the brands in its lineup.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel