10.11.2022 13:15:00
1 Growth Stock Down 52% to Buy Right Now
Of all the growth stocks I own, few are as much of a screaming buy as MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). The stock is down more than 50% from its all-time high, but its valuation is also near an all-time low.Despite what picture you might get from looking at the stock graph, the business is doing quite well. When you can buy a growth stock for cheap when it's disconnected from the business, you can often make a huge return. Here's why I think MercadoLibre's stock could power higher again.MercadoLibre is the king of e-commerce in Latin America. With its commerce platform, shipping logistics, consumer credit division, and digital wallet, MercadoLibre covers nearly every portion of an e-commerce transaction.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
