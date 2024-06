1 Growth Stock Down 54% to Buy Right Now

At first glance, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) may look like a stock investors are better off ignoring. Starbucks has saturated Dutch Bros' only current market, the U.S. With competition from private chains like Dunkin' or Scooters and independent coffee shops, Dutch Bros might also seem to struggle to gain footholds in its markets.However, it might surprise some investors that Zion Market Research expects the global coffee shop market to grow at a 7% compound annual growth rate through 2030. The market also seems to have taken to Dutch Bros' espresso-based Dutch Classics, energy drinks, and other beverages, indicating that it has become a more notable competitor. Given the state of the stock, this situation could translate into stock gains, and here's how.The question of what happened to Dutch Bros is probably more a question of timing rather than performance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel