1 Growth Stock Down 55% to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the most basic investing principles is to buy low, or at a level where a stock carries a significant upside. That's not always easy to do since investors tend to rush to quality stocks, which bids up their prices.But with the downturn we experienced last year, there are exciting companies that are down massively and have the potential to recover and eventually reward shareholders, or at least those willing to be patient. One such business is the online dating specialist Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH). Let's find out why. Match Group owns a portfolio of dating websites and apps, most notably Tinder, the famous platform that popularized the swipe left/right approach to online dating. It accounted for 67% of Match Group's total 16.1 million paying users as of the end of 2022 and remains the most downloaded dating app in the world.Continue reading