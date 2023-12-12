|
12.12.2023 13:30:00
1 Growth Stock Down 56% to Buy Right Now
When domestic investors think of e-commerce companies, Amazon is often the first name that comes to mind -- and rightly so. It dominates North America's online shopping landscape, after all, accounting for more than one-third of the U.S. e-commerce market. It's doing rather well in Europe too.The online shopping business is evolving as one might expect it too, though. Amazon's competitors like Walmart and Shopify are becoming, well, more competitive if only by virtue of offering a solution online sellers increasingly need. Anyone operating in this space now has to step up their e-commerce game.Enter Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). This up-and-coming company offers brands a simple, much-needed solution that opens the door to a growth opportunity which would have otherwise remained difficult to tap. More important to investors, Global-e Online shares will likely continue their recovery from last year's setback as more and more investors see what it can do with its technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
