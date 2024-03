1 Growth Stock Down 56% to Buy Right Now

Do you like to buy promising stocks when they go on sale? Then buy shares of up-and-coming coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). It's down 56% from its 2021 peak, but it may also be on the mend and en route to higher highs. Investors are starting to believe the incredible growth of its recent past can and will be sustained for the foreseeable future.But, first things first.If you're not familiar with the company, Dutch Bros operates 830 drive-thru coffee stands in 16 states, and did $254 million worth of business during 2023's fourth quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel