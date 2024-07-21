|
21.07.2024 15:15:00
1 Growth Stock Down 57% to Buy Right Now
Do you like to eat out? You might have noticed recently that more and more restaurants have shiny new hardware to take orders and accept payment, whether fast food or sit-down style.What you don't see is what's going on behind the scenes, and how the hardware is connected to software that automates most of a restaurant's operations. Places that use these automated platforms can run more efficiently and save money, and it's a no-brainer in today's digital age.Toast (NYSE: TOST) is one of the most popular versions, and it's growing quickly. Its stock is down 57% since it went public, and now might be a great time to buy shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
