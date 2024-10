1 Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Right Now

The Federal Reserve recently kicked off what could be the start of a more accommodative monetary stance, as the benchmark interest rate was cut for the first time in more than four years. Investors might take this as a sign that it's time to take on more risk in their portfolios.One way to do this is to consider buying growth stocks that have the potential to generate strong returns. In fact, there's one that's down 58% from its peak that investors should take a closer look at.Toast (NYSE: TOST) is a tech-enabled enterprise that offers point-of-sale hardware devices, as well as a wide range of software and financial services, that cater specifically to the needs of the restaurant industry. Notable services the business provides its customers with include marketing tools, the ability to handle various ordering channels, payroll, and inventory management. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool