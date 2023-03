1 Growth Stock Down 62% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High inflation and rising interest rates caused many investors to shun growth stocks in favor of safer assets in 2022. Even competitively advantaged and profitable enterprises like Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) were punished. With economic uncertainty remaining high, there are opportunities for long-term investors to scoop up great businesses at discounted valuations. As of this writing, Etsy's shares are down 62% from the all-time high they set in November 2021. This means the stock might look like a good buy right now . Here's why. While some industries were seriously punished by the coronavirus pandemic, others absolutely thrived. With consumers spending more time than ever at home, the e-commerce sector boomed. And Etsy benefited tremendously. Continue reading