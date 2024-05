1 Growth Stock Down 62% to Buy Right Now

Like bargains? Most investors do. And growth-minded investors looking for a discounted new pick to add to their portfolios now might want to consider Toast (NYSE: TOST). The stock is trading down 62% from its all-time high, but it is also seemingly testing the possibility of a rebound.It may not be a household name, but there's a good chance that you've benefited from its technology. Toast supplies restaurants with point-of-sale systems built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of operators in that industry. From customer checks to supply management to online ordering to marketing, Toast can help the managers of any eatery better handle its operation.Toast is not the only name in its business. More familiar fintech giants like PayPal and Block also offer point-of-sale systems designed for restaurants. Their alternatives aren't quite as complete as Toast's, however. For instance, Toast's software can tell you how much it costs to prepare a particular meal based on the per-plate cost of its ingredients. It also allows restaurateurs to manage their own online menus and delivery networks, negating the need for them to use third-party food delivery services like DoorDash or GrubHub.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel