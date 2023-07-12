|
12.07.2023 16:50:00
1 Growth Stock Down 63% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip, Thanks to AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing go hand-in-hand. The cloud is where companies store all of their data, and it's also where developers go to build new software products. As a result, businesses have been rushing to cloud providers like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure to develop AI applications. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) is a much smaller, stand-alone player in the cloud industry targeting small to mid-sized enterprises. It has never offered cloud products or services in the accelerated computing or AI space, but it just acquired a small company called Paperspace for $111 million, which might change all of that.DigitalOcean stock has soared 84% in 2023, but it's still down 63% from its all-time high following the tech sell-off last year. But the move into AI could pave the way to a full recovery (and beyond), so here's why that's a dip worth buying right now.Continue reading
