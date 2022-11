1 Growth Stock Down 65.8% That's a Bargain Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A bad year for the stock market just keeps getting worse. The Nasdaq Composite index has collapsed by about 33% this year. Growth stocks across the board have been getting hit hard even though not all of them deserved a severe market beating. Cosmetic device maker InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is a former high-flying growth stock that has been hammered 65.8% from the peak it reached in 2021.In all fairness to the stock market, InMode's earnings growth lagged revenue. The company cranked up spending on sales and marketing, which in turn caused net income growth to decelerate.Continue reading