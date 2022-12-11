|
11.12.2022 11:41:00
1 Growth Stock Down 65% That's a Screaming Buy Right Now
If you've been paying attention, 2022 has been a lousy year for digital advertisers. During the second quarter and again in the third, Meta Platforms, parent of Facebook and Instagram, reported declining ad revenue for the first time since its initial public offering.The drama at Facebook's parent company was minor compared to Snap. A difficult time adapting to new privacy rules that make it harder for social media apps to track their members' behaviors recently caused average revenue per user to fall by a double-digit percentage.With all the trouble facing social media stocks lately, you might be surprised to learn that one of the best growth stocks you can buy right now belongs to Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a company that operates a social media platform. Here's how it separated itself from the pack to become an unbeatable destination for advertisers with very deep pockets.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!