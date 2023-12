1 Growth Stock Down 66% to Buy Right Now

There's nothing inherently wrong with paying a premium for a quality investment. If you can step into a compelling stock prospect at a lower price, though, why wouldn't you?With that as the backdrop, risk-tolerant investors looking for a bargain-priced growth name may want to scoop up some shares of coffee outfit Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) while they're still down 66% from their late-2021 peak. Its expansion plans are percolating, which could make its stock piping hot in the coming year.It's not exactly a household name ... at least not yet. The company operates only around 800 drive-thru coffee stands, mostly along the West Coast and in the Southwestern United States. For perspective, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) boasts more than 36,000 stores worldwide, with more than 16,000 located in the United States alone. If Dutch Bros is going to make a dent in a market dominated by Starbucks, it will need to do and be something distinctly different.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel