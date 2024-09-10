|
10.09.2024 02:19:00
1 Growth Stock Down 66% to Buy Right Now
Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) energy drink has become wildly popular over the past several years. The company's rampant sales growth caught PepsiCo's attention, leading to an investment and distribution partnership and sizzling investment returns for shareholders. However, Celsius has lost some of its luster throughout this year. The stock has now fallen a whopping 66% from its high.No stock goes up forever. The question is whether investors should buy the dip or if Celsius' time in the sun is over.A sharp decline can completely change a stock's outlook. Here is why Celsius fell and why investors should consider buying the stock now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
