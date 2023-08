1 Growth Stock Down 68% to Buy Right Now

After the close Wednesday, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter. Investors aren't reacting positively to the announcement, though: Shares have fallen by about 6% since the e-commerce specialist delivered its report. The stock has been a terrible investment this year, down 20%, a far cry from the S&P 500's gain of 18%. And zooming out even further, we'll see that shares remain 68% off their peak price from November 2021. It appears as though the bears have been louder than the bulls with this top e-commerce company. But here's why I still think Etsy is a growth stock to consider buying right now . Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel