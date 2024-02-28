|
28.02.2024 13:15:00
1 Growth Stock Down 69% to Buy Right Now
The renewable-energy industry has been beaten up over the past year as rising interest rates have hurt returns and it's getting more difficult to fund growth projects. One of the stocks that's suffered the most is NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), owner of one of the largest fleets of wind and solar assets in the world.NextEra's assets generally come with long-term contracts to sell electricity to utilities, which lock in cash flow for years and sometimes decades. But projects are also financed with debt, so higher interest rates will eat into returns. And the company has been forced to sell off some assets to pay down financial obligations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|Thomas Woldbye, the Dane now charting Heathrow’s future (Financial Times)
|
20.02.24
|Friends now, foes later: Sequoia’s drama at Klarna (Financial Times)
|
19.02.24
|Ten reasons why a mass-market sale of NatWest stock is now a bad idea (Financial Times)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: NOW stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.24
|Arm’s an AI stock now. When’s the crash? (Financial Times)
|
11.02.24
|America now has a high-pressure economy (Financial Times)
|
05.02.24
|We need to act on online disinformation now (Financial Times)
|
31.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: NOW stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)