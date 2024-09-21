|
21.09.2024 11:23:00
1 Growth Stock Down 71% to Buy Right Now
Data analytics and warehousing company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public as one of the most hyped IPOs in modern history. But today? Investors have largely moved on. Snowflake is down a whopping 71% from its former peak, which admittedly came in 2020-2021 during a zero-percent interest rate-driven market bubble.But Snowflake's story doesn't reflect a bad business, even if the stock's price action points to that conclusion.The good news is that Snowflake has now fallen far enough that it could completely change the stock's long-term investment prospects. Here is why it's finally time to buy Snowflake.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
