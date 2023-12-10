|
10.12.2023 15:23:00
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now
Like many other pandemic winners, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has recently been going through tough times thanks to a notable slowdown in growth. Consumer behavior has normalized, and macroeconomic headwinds are getting in the way of stronger discretionary spending. This helps explain why market sentiment toward the stock has softened considerably. As of this writing, shares of this top e-commerce company are down 73% from their November 2021 peak price. Still, it's not time to write this one off. Here are three reasons why Etsy is a growth stock that investors should seriously consider adding to their portfolios right now.The world of online shopping is incredibly competitive. A typical consumer has a seemingly infinite number of places to spend money in a broad range of product categories. This means that it's absolutely critical for a business to find ways to stand out among the crowd.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
