1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now

Are you on the hunt for a bargain-priced growth stock? If so, consider a stake in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). Shares are down 73% from their pandemic-inspired 2022 high of $141.60. They're also 36% below analysts' consensus price target of $50.62 -- and most rate Roblox stock a strong buy, by the way.What are these professional stock pickers seeing that most of the market isn't? Keep reading.Roblox's roots are in video gaming. It's not a game in and of itself. Rather, it's a video-gaming platform. Participants can build a virtual world to host and play a specific game, or they can enter one of the unique game rooms created and managed by other gamers. Revenue is generated when players purchase in-game add-ons like custom clothing or special abilities.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel