1 Growth Stock Down 74% This Year That's a Screaming Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A lousy year for growth stock investors keeps on getting worse. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is down a whopping 23% since the start of 2022.The global economy already had legs of jelly thanks to the ongoing pandemic. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine effectively took both countries offline in the blink of an eye. As is often the case when things look bleak, the bottom has fallen out from under the best stocks just as quickly as the worst ones.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading