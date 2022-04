1 Growth Stock Down 74% to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In February 2021, Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG) stock printed an intraday all-time high of $202 per share. Since, the stock has crashed 74% on the back of concerns about the abrupt end to the company's largest business segment, and caught a double-whammy with the recent market sell-off.Zillow Offers, the company's failed iBuying business, was once Zillow's primary revenue generator. The now -defunct business unit purchased homes directly from willing sellers with the intention of flipping the homes for a profit. This arrangement didn't exactly pan out, forcing Zillow to exit the segment entirely and take a big financial hit.But Zillow is a diverse company with other major brands, and is now turning its focus toward becoming the go-to digital real estate platform for buyers and sellers. To achieve this goal, Zillow will leverage its roots as a tech powerhouse -- and it might be worth going along for the ride. Continue reading