1 Growth Stock Down 74% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Block (NYSE: SQ) has been among the hardest hit by the market's rethinking of growth stocks over the last year and a half, falling 74% from its highs at recent prices. But the company continues to perform well, despite the falling stock price.The Square ecosystem continues to grow in both size and profitability, while the Cash App has become a financial juggernaut. The stock may be down, but the future is bright for Block as a company. Image source: Block.Continue reading