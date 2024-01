1 Growth Stock Down 74% to Buy Right Now

From their late-2021 pinnacle to the current trough, Toast (NYSE: TOST) shares have taken a dizzying 74% price plunge. But this doesn't look like a downward spiral to me. Rather, I'd call it a runway for savvy investors. Let's see how the restaurant management software expert's steep drop appears to be a wide-open buying window.Think of Toast as the Swiss Army knife for restaurateurs: From taking orders to crunching numbers, it's got nearly everything covered. Its cloud-based software covers everything you need to run a restaurant -- or a drive-thru taco joint, or a hole-in-the-wall café, a local chain of bars, or whatever.The platform serves as a single integrated tool handling many different functions, typically done by a variety of software tools, spreadsheets, or even handwritten notes. Every part of Toast's system is connected to everything else, feeding sales details into marketing campaigns and making inventory counts easily available to cooks and servers. Running low on salmon but overstocked on Alfredo sauce? Every server should recommend the pasta special today! Toast doesn't just track all this information, but makes it easy to use for every section of the restaurant.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel