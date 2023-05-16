1 Growth Stock Down 74% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud computing is one of the most transformative technologies of our time. Almost every business in the world uses it in some capacity, whether it's to host a website, store data, or even develop software.Businesses are more conscious about how much they invest in their digital capabilities during this tough economic period, causing the cloud industry to experience a slowdown recently. Nonetheless, DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) is one company in the space that continues to deliver robust growth, even outpacing its extremely powerful competitors.DigitalOcean's stock remains down 74% from its all-time high amid the broader sell-off in the technology sector. Here's why that presents a great long-term opportunity for investors.