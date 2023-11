1 Growth Stock Down 75% to Buy Right Now

It's been a tough past three years for most of China's stocks. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has been no exception. Shares of the e-commerce company soared during and because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then Beijing's crackdown on the country's technology companies, coupled with China's long-lived coronavirus lockdowns, knocked Alibaba stock into a downtrend that seemingly remains underway.However, now may the time to revisit this name while it's down 18% from its July peak -- and a hefty 75% below its 2020 high. A bull market might well be brewing which could lift China's currently struggling stocks with it. There are three reasons in particular Alibaba stock is primed to lead such a charge.If you've kept your finger on the pulse of China's economy of late, then you likely know it's seen better days. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates on the order of 10% (or more) rooted in industrializing and the advent of tech are a thing of the increasingly distant past. These sorts of growth catalysts just don't exist anymore.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel