1 Growth Stock Down 75% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

The technology sector has a history of outperforming the rest of the stock market. Over the last five years -- amid the pandemic, supply chain issues, war in Europe, and a weak economy -- the Nasdaq -100 tech index has delivered a total return of 90%. That's significantly better than the 51% return of the broader S&P 500 index.But those stronger gains come with greater volatility, and as a result, it's not unusual to see individual technology stocks decline by 50% (or more). Not even the giants of the industry are immune; Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have all lost more than half their value at various points in time over the last 18 months. One stock that still trades 75% below its all-time high is Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT). The company is growing quickly, and it just reported strong results for the first quarter of 2023, so here's why investors will want to buy the stock while it's down. Continue reading