Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
17.06.2022 13:40:00
1 Growth Stock Down 77% to Buy Right Now
When it comes to fintech stocks, Block (NYSE: SQ) is one of the best-known companies in the public markets, although more may know it by its former name, Square. What began as a company with a simple device that could be plugged into the headphone jack of a smartphone to accept credit card payments has blossomed into a $37 billion company with dozens of products and services in a little more than a decade. Unfortunately for the company and its shareholders, Block has had a rough year, with shares down more than 77% from their mid-2021 high. The question investors need to answer is whether that drop in share price is warranted based on business performance or merely a consequence of the broader sell-off that has led to the current bear market. Let's dive into why Block presents a buying opportunity for investors right now.In the first quarter of 2022, Block reported $1.3 billion in gross profit. Of that amount, $661 million was attributable to the Square ecosystem. The Square reader was the original product when the company was formed and has developed a software-based ecosystem that supports sellers in every facet of their business. Square's gross profit in the quarter represented a 41% increase year over year and a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. This is strong growth that shows the continuing market penetration and increased spending of existing users.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,25
|0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDeutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.