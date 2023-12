1 Growth Stock Down 77% to Buy Right Now

The restaurant industry is brutal. Most restaurants eventually fail, and the lack of technology has been cited as a reason. Software company Toast (NYSE: TOST) could be a potential solution.Toast went public in the summer of 2021, a great time for companies to have an initial public offering (IPO) because of the bullish sentiment in the market. Today, the stock trades down more than 75% from all-time highs after rising interest rates dampened the prospects for various hot growth stocks.In this case, the stock sale punishment might have gone too far. Here is why investors should consider Toast stock today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel