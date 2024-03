1 Growth Stock Down 77% to Buy Right Now

After registering booming sales during the pandemic, Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) business has cooled off considerably. Whether it's macro headwinds or the normalization of consumer behavior, growth is difficult to come by these days.This has pummeled its shares. As of March 4, this leading e-commerce stock is down 77% from its peak price, set in November 2021.Don't let the disappointing performance of the share price discourage you, though. This remains a top growth stock to buy right now . Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel