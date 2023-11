1 Growth Stock Down 78% to Buy Right Now

Earnings season is in full swing, with Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) providing a financial update for its third-quarter 2023 (for the period ended Sept. 30). Revenue totaled $636 million, and diluted earnings per share came in at $0.64. While the bottom line beat expectations, the sales figure missed Wall Street consensus forecasts, so it's not a surprise the stock dipped immediately following the news.This top e-commerce stock has had a difficult year, as shares are down 47% (as of Nov. 8). Even more alarming, it's currently 78% below its peak price, which was set two years ago in November 2021.Investors shouldn't write this company off, though. This is a growth stock you should think about buying right now . Let's see why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel