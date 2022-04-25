|
25.04.2022 11:57:00
1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now and Hold
"Never try to catch a falling knife." You've probably heard the old investing adage. The premise is that it's not a good idea to buy a stock when it's still in a major downtrend. In many cases, the statement makes sense. However, I don't think it's always applicable. Sometimes, investing in beaten-down stocks before they begin to rebound is a smart strategy if the underlying business is strong. Here's such a growth stock down 80% to buy now and hold for years to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!