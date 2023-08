1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Right Now

Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) second-quarter results exceeded Wall Street estimates by a huge margin. Revenue jumped 11% year over year to total $847 million. And after posting a net loss of $112 million in the year-ago quarter, the business only lost $108 million in the latest period. Shares have been on an absolute tear, up 137% through the first seven months this year, boosted by the most recent earnings report. But they're still down a whopping 80% from their all-time peak.Investors shouldn't be discouraged, though. Here's why Roku is still a growth stock to consider buying right now . Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel