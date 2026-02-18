NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
18.02.2026 12:28:00
1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Right Now
The pet industry is a big business in the United States. The companion animal market grew by 8.2% annually from 2018 to 2025. People have pets for various reasons, and there is a strong emotional bond between most people and their furry, feathery, or even scaly family members.Given that, one might assume that pet-focused e-commerce giant Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) would be an obvious winner. Ironically, the stock has been anything but; shares have declined 80% from their all-time high in 2021.Plenty of growth stocks throughout history lost most of their value and never recovered. So, why should investors buy Chewy after its catastrophic tumble? Here is what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
