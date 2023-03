1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth has been a challenge for most technology companies over the last 18 months, as the economic environment slowed on the back of rising inflation and interest rates. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) has not been immune, but its slowdown looks very different to others -- it has continued to more than double its annual sales. Nonetheless, SentinelOne stock price has been crushed and currently sits 81% below its all-time high. Why? Investors have flocked to safe assets like bonds and blue chip stocks, whereas SentinelOne is perceived as a riskier bet because the company isn't generating a profit yet.But investors might be looking at it all wrong; here's why SentinelOne stock is a buy on the dip. Continue reading