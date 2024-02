1 Growth Stock Down 81% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Bill Holdings (NYSE: BILL) delivers a suite of unique software tools to small and mid-size businesses that are designed to help streamline their payments, bookkeeping, and budgeting. Its stock came public in 2019, and within two years, it soared by 1,521% to an all-time high of $334.70. The company was delivering exceptional growth, but it was sacrificing profitability to do so.The economic winds have shifted, and tech companies are now cutting costs and settling for slower, more sustainable revenue growth to progress toward profitability. Bill.com is doing a great job managing the transition, although its stock has plunged 81% from its all-time high as investors reconsider its valuation based on the company's moderating expansion rate.That might be a great opportunity for investors to buy Bill.com stock now and hold for the long term. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel