12.08.2022 12:15:00
1 Growth Stock Down 82% That's Soaring This Month -- and There's Still Time to Buy
The technology-focused Nasdaq 100 has mustered a return of nearly 11% over the past month alone, as investors hunt for bargains after a tumultuous first half of 2022. Still, the index remains in bear-market territory for now.But shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have bounced a whopping 46% in the past 30 days, more than quadrupling the return of the Nasdaq 100. The company is a small but mighty insurer driven by artificial intelligence (AI), and its results for the second quarter, reported Aug. 9, contributed to its recent strength. Lemonade stock was down more than 90% from its all-time high last year and remains 82% off that peak even after the recent surge. But the company might have turned a corner, and that could mean major upside for investors. Continue reading
