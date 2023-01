1 Growth Stock Down 84% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of residential solar company SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) have fallen 84% from their early-2021 high as investors sell both growth stocks and companies that benefit from low interest rates. It hasn't helped that the company is in energy, which fared well over that time because solar energy stocks trade more like growth stocks. But there are some reasons to be optimistic for the company, given both operating trends and solar incentives in the U.S. And I think it's time to buy this growth stock again. In 2010, just 4% of the new electric power generating capacity in the U.S. was solar. In the first three quarters of 2022, that had jumped to 45%. And growth may not stop there.