1 Growth Stock Down 85% to Buy Right Now

The stock market crash began with the tech sector in late 2021, but now in 2022 it has quickly spread across a variety of industries. Nearly all stocks seem to be tumbling this year, and direct-to-consumer scrubs manufacturer Figs (NYSE: FIGS) is no exception. Shares of the company have fallen some 85% from their all-time highs set one year ago. However, there's still a lot to like about Figs. It is loved by consumers, and its brand name is arguably the strongest in its niche. It could use this to capitalize on some lucrative opportunities in the future, which is why the company could be worth buying today.Image source: Getty Images.