08.10.2022
1 Growth Stock Down 85% to Buy Right Now
It's no secret the technology sector of the stock market has been crushed this year. The Nasdaq 100 index, a widely followed benchmark for high-growth tech companies, has declined by 29% in 2022 so far.But many individual stocks have been hit even harder, particularly those focused on serving consumers because it makes them more vulnerable to the broader economic slowdown. Interest rates have been rising because inflation recently topped a 40-year high, and that's placing a stranglehold on people's spending power.Still, some consumer-centric companies have managed to maintain rapid growth rates in this difficult period. Innovative insurance company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is one of them. Its stock is down 85% from its all-time high, but its underlying business is arguably as strong as ever. Here's why it might be time to buy. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
