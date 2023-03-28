|
28.03.2023 11:26:00
1 Growth Stock Down 85% to Buy Right Now
Many growth stocks were crushed last year as rising rates and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments. That's what happened to Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), the Chinese tech company, which shed about 85% of its market value after closing at a record high of $156.37 per share last February.After that steep plunge, Bilibili now trades at just 2.5 times this year's sales. Here's why this stock might be undervalued -- and why it might bounce back if a new bull market starts. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!