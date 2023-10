1 Growth Stock Down 86% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

The height of the pandemic during 2020 and 2021 drove some interesting trends as society adjusted to travel restrictions and lockdowns. It suddenly became more difficult for businesses to do deals because they couldn't physically get in the room with their counterparts to negotiate, so digital documents company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) became a godsend.DocuSign is the leader in e-signature technology, but it rapidly expanded to serve more customer needs during the worst of the pandemic, and it now offers a portfolio of cloud-based document tools. But society is moving freely again and restrictions are a thing of the past, so the company has struggled to maintain its incredible momentum from that period.As a result, investors have sent its stock down 26% in 2023 alone, and it's trading 86% below its all-time high. But has the sell-off gone too far? Here's why it might be time to buy the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel